Dr. Anthony Dota III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Dota III, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Dota III works at
Locations
Las Vegas Heart Associates - North Tenaya Way2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-4793Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took care of husbands’ TAVR replacement of aortic valve excellent job
About Dr. Anthony Dota III, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
1568653384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dota III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dota III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dota III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dota III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dota III works at
Dr. Dota III has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congestive Heart Failure and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dota III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dota III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dota III.
