Dr. Donatelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Donatelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Donatelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Donatelli works at
Locations
-
1
Anthony Donatelli, MD5 Foxcroft Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-0348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donatelli?
dr donatelli is a great doctor i highly recommend him
About Dr. Anthony Donatelli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1700910437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donatelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donatelli works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Donatelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donatelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donatelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donatelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.