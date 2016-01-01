See All Oncologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Anthony Dominick, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Dominick works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Anthony Dominick, DO

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1477963676
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

