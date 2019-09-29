See All Urologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD

Urology
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Doerr works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Center at Medical Center Clinic
    8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 29, 2019
    Dr. Doerr is a highly respected and extremely knowledgeable surgeon in my opinion. He has saved my "bacon" (no pun intended) more than once. His bedside manner is impeccable, very caring and compassionate. You are in very good and capable hands under his care.
    Bill Hallstead — Sep 29, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1194773929
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    • University Of Southern California
    • University Of S Ca
    • University Of Southern California
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Doerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doerr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doerr works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Doerr’s profile.

    Dr. Doerr has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

