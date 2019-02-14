Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibenedetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Medina Memorial Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Encompass Pain Management15 Elizabeth Dr, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 434-6141
-
2
Alok D. Gandhi, DO - Bariatrics Of Western New York1415 Portland Ave Ste 225, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Memorial Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.D is the kind of Dr. that you can ask questions no matter how small he will take the time to talk. I’m lucky enough to have a primary care physician who knows him and has worked with Dr. D. Every time I tell someone that I have Dr. D as my doctor all I hear is how smart he is. He is funny but sort of dry so some people may take it the wrong way. He really does care about people.
About Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibenedetto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibenedetto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibenedetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibenedetto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibenedetto.
