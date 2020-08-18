Overview

Dr. Anthony Desantis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Desantis works at Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

