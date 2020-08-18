Dr. Anthony Desantis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Desantis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Desantis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Desantis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
2
UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desantis?
Dr Desantis is a great doctor. Always willing to take the time to listen and answer all questions. My favorite endocrinologist.
About Dr. Anthony Desantis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235193178
Education & Certifications
- Nw Meml Hosp
- Nw Meml Hosp
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desantis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Desantis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Desantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desantis works at
Dr. Desantis has seen patients for Female Infertility, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Desantis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.