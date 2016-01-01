Dr. Anthony Delio, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Delio, DDS
Overview
Dr. Anthony Delio, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Moriches, NY.
Dr. Delio works at
Locations
-
1
Contemporary Dental Associates110 Montauk Hwy # 202, Moriches, NY 11955 Directions (631) 337-7933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delio?
About Dr. Anthony Delio, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1548302300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delio accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Delio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Delio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delio works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.