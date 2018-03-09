Overview

Dr. Anthony Deiorio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Deiorio works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.