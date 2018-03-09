Dr. Anthony Deiorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deiorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Deiorio, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Deiorio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 400, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-4135
AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Ocala1541 SW 1st Ave Ste 105, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-8152
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deiorio?
Dr. Deiorio was very friendly, easy to talk to. Gave a very thorough exam, explained my surgery & even what to expect after the surgery. Made me feel comfortable. Surgery went perfectly! With that said, some staff were not very friendly. Nurse that did my H & P was brusque and not easy to talk to at all. However, the Pre-Op nurse was wonderful!
About Dr. Anthony Deiorio, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1649212879
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine Program
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- General Surgery
