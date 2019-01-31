See All General Surgeons in Pawleys Island, SC
Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Dehaas works at Winyah Surgical Specialists in Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winyah Surgical Specialists
    Winyah Surgical Specialists
14490 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585
(843) 545-8850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2019
    I saw four different doctors for this procedure. He will be the fourth that has operated due to a failed bilateral inguinal hernia repair before him. I was afraid he might not want to tackle the mess the others had left. I was full of an anxiety but was completely at ease with the confidence he had that my situation was repairable. I would not have attempted another surgery had it not been for his assurance. Thanks to Dr de Haas and staff.
    Mays in Murrells Inlet , SC — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447296124
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Med Center
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Dehaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dehaas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dehaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dehaas works at Winyah Surgical Specialists in Pawleys Island, SC. View the full address on Dr. Dehaas’s profile.

    Dr. Dehaas has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehaas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehaas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehaas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

