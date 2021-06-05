Dr. Anthony Degennaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degennaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Degennaro, MD
Dr. Anthony Degennaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Atlantic Ent. Group LLC370 State Route 35 Ste 100, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Pleasant experience, Dr Degennaro is very professional and explained his findings in detail.
About Dr. Anthony Degennaro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1528137262
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- U Okla
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Degennaro has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degennaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Degennaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degennaro.
