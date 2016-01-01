Overview

Dr. Anthony Degenhard, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Alkalosis and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.