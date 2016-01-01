Dr. Anthony Degenhard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degenhard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Degenhard, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Degenhard, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Alkalosis and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4650 Hills and Dales Rd NW Fl 1, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 649-9400
Belden Community Dialysis4377 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 649-9300
Canton Dialysis2912 Tuscarawas St W, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 458-0150
Kidney and Hypertension Consultants in270 E State St Ste 100, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 821-1698
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Degenhard, DO
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790781193
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
