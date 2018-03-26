Dr. Anthony Decotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Decotis, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Decotis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.
Dr. Decotis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anthony Decotis MD131 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Directions (850) 243-8558
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decotis?
Dr. DeCotis is a caring, compassionate and excellent physician. He has wirked diligently to find answers where other physicians have failed. I am so grateful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Anthony Decotis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1669435038
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Hackensack Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decotis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decotis works at
Dr. Decotis has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Difficulty With Walking and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Decotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.