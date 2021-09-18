Overview

Dr. Anthony Decicco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School, Newark, New Jersey and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Decicco works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.