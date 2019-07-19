Dr. De Giacomo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony De Giacomo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony De Giacomo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. De Giacomo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Market Street Urgent Care4949 MARKET ST, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Giacomo?
I would highly recommend Dr. De Giacomo as an Ortho doctor. He is knowledgeable, responsive, caring, and helpful with all my needs when I was very sick.
About Dr. Anthony De Giacomo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790006179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Giacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Giacomo works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. De Giacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Giacomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Giacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Giacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.