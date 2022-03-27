Overview

Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.



Dr. De Beus works at Southwestern Eye Center - Scottsdale Bell Road in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Cottonwood, AZ and Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.