Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (125)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. De Beus works at Southwestern Eye Center - Scottsdale Bell Road in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Cottonwood, AZ and Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scottsdale Bell Road
    4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 (602) 787-9100
    Southwestern Eye Center-cottonwood Optical
    270 S Candy Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 (928) 634-4202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Yuma
    2149 W 24th St Ste B, Yuma, AZ 85364 (928) 726-4120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 27, 2022
    I had 6 months of injections to my eyes for macrodegeneration by him. He was very astute & intelligent and answered my questions and made me feel confident in his care.
    About Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1962474247
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
    • Duke University Eye Ctr/Duke University
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education

    Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Beus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Beus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Beus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Beus has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Beus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. De Beus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Beus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Beus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Beus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

