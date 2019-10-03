Overview

Dr. Anthony De Bari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. De Bari works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.