Dr. Anthony De Bari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Bari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony De Bari, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony De Bari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. De Bari works at
Locations
-
1
Covenant Healthcare900 COOPER AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-4401
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Bari?
Dr. De Bari, operated on my left knee in March 1984 at the East Orange, VA Hospital in NJ... In December 1984, he operated on my right knee in Keene, NH. He was so good, I flew to Keene for him to repair my knee... Dr. De Bari is one of the greatest people and surgeons I know... I am active today, because of him... And I am still competing in Motorsports thanks to him...
About Dr. Anthony De Bari, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326001405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Bari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Bari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Bari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Bari works at
Dr. De Bari has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Bari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. De Bari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Bari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Bari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Bari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.