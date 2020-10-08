Dr. Dardano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Dardano, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Dardano, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Boca Radiology Group951 NW 13th St Ste 1C, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 361-0065
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 395-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dardano is nothing short of an angel and a miracle worker. My abdominal wall was severely compromised after a perforated bowel, emergency surgery and seven subsequent surgeries to save my life and get rid of the multiple infections caused by the perforated bowel. I had a colostomy for over eight months which thankfully was reversed but left me with a scarred and horrible looking tummy. I was excited and scared when it came time for me to finally have my reconstruction surgery which involved fixing a huge ventral hernia, using biologic mesh to reconstruct my abdominal wall and a tummy tuck. Dr. Dardano used his “sandwich method” of using layers of biologic mesh to reconstruct my abdominal wall and I could not be more pleased by the results. He explained everything in detail, answered all my questions and the result was outstanding. When they took the wound vac off at the hospital and I saw my new tummy for the first time, I cried tears of joy! All of the original scarring had vanish
About Dr. Anthony Dardano, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1992744007
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
