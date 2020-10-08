See All General Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Anthony Dardano, DO

General Surgery
4 (23)
Dr. Anthony Dardano, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Dardano works at Boca Radiology Group in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Boca Radiology Group
    951 NW 13th St Ste 1C, Boca Raton, FL 33486 (561) 361-0065
    Boca Raton Regional Hospital
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 (561) 395-7100
    Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
    Closed
    Closed

  Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  Delray Medical Center

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Oct 08, 2020
    Dr. Dardano is nothing short of an angel and a miracle worker. My abdominal wall was severely compromised after a perforated bowel, emergency surgery and seven subsequent surgeries to save my life and get rid of the multiple infections caused by the perforated bowel. I had a colostomy for over eight months which thankfully was reversed but left me with a scarred and horrible looking tummy. I was excited and scared when it came time for me to finally have my reconstruction surgery which involved fixing a huge ventral hernia, using biologic mesh to reconstruct my abdominal wall and a tummy tuck. Dr. Dardano used his "sandwich method" of using layers of biologic mesh to reconstruct my abdominal wall and I could not be more pleased by the results. He explained everything in detail, answered all my questions and the result was outstanding. When they took the wound vac off at the hospital and I saw my new tummy for the first time, I cried tears of joy! All of the original scarring had vanish
    Kathleen — Oct 08, 2020
    General Surgery
    English
    1992744007
    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Dardano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dardano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dardano works at Boca Radiology Group in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dardano’s profile.

    Dr. Dardano has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dardano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dardano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dardano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dardano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dardano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

