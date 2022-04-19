Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO
Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Ear Nose Throat and Plastic Surgery2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 821-5002
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Dr D’ Angelo is a true professional who is also caring and compassionate. I’m am 69 years old and of course have seen the great and not so great in the world of healthcare. Dr D’Angelo is at the top of the list in so many categories. He was able to diagnose my very serious neck condition, explained all details very well and took action....including his surgery work at MidRivers Surgery Center (incidentally the folks there are also terrific....Christy, Peggy, the CRNA’s all were so kind and professional) I highly recommend Dr D’Angelo as he is honest and he has the years of experience to help you..... and....he extremely hard-working… He called me three times over Easter weekend to discuss test results etc.…His knowledge, professional approach and effort grade A’s. I’m thankful I met him.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
