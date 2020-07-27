Dr. Anthony Damore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Damore, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Damore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Damore works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Cardiovascular Care825 Pollard Rd Ste 100, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 866-4200
-
2
Edward E Rotan MD Inc2016 Forest Ave Ste 5, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 866-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Damore?
I have been seeing Dr. Damore since 1970. I never feel rushed, I like his down to earth manner and his warm sense of humor that diffuses what could be uncomfortable conversations or situations. He never leaves my questions unanswered. His attention to my issues has been keen, and I don't think anyone could do better. I highly recommend Dr. Damore.
About Dr. Anthony Damore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1932131307
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damore works at
Dr. Damore has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Damore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.