Dr. Anthony Damore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Damore works at El Camino Health - Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.