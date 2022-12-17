Dr. Anthony D'Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony D'Amato, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony D'Amato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Locations
Eye Surgeons Of North Jersey199 Broad St Ste 2B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 328-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and professional
About Dr. Anthony D'Amato, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Amato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amato has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Amato speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.