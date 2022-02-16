Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daddono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
North Shore Allergy and Asthma Sc1790 Nations Dr Ste 102, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 367-1760
Grayslake Office1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 212, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (224) 772-0045
North Shore Allergy & Asthma1900 Hollister Dr Ste 320, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-1760
- 4 2504 Washington St Ste 300, Waukegan, IL 60085 Directions (847) 662-4455
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
The best, the best, the best. You will be on an endless quest, trying to find a better physician. He takes as much time needed with his patients. You are NEVER rushed out the door, and you can be more than confident with the answer's you get for your medical issue's. No matter how many other doctor's I see, no matter which field of medicine, I always double check with Dr. Daddono. Also, he does something you rarely see in the medical field, anymore, he thouroghly WASHES HIS HANDS, with SOAP and WATER. Hand washing with soap and water CHANGED MEDICINE!!! He also uses the antibacterial gels. His respect for his patients is second only to his love of taking care of them. I don't know what I would do without him. Love you, Doctor D.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1013919976
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Cook Co Hosp
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
