Overview

Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Daddono works at Northshore Allergy & Asthma in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL, Libertyville, IL and Waukegan, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.