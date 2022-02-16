See All Allergists & Immunologists in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Daddono works at Northshore Allergy & Asthma in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL, Libertyville, IL and Waukegan, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Allergy and Asthma Sc
    1790 Nations Dr Ste 102, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-1760
  2. 2
    Grayslake Office
    1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 212, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 772-0045
  3. 3
    North Shore Allergy & Asthma
    1900 Hollister Dr Ste 320, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-1760
  4. 4
    2504 Washington St Ste 300, Waukegan, IL 60085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 662-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daddono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daddono has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daddono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daddono has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daddono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Daddono. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daddono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daddono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daddono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

