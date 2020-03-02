Dr. Anthony Czaplicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czaplicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Czaplicki, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Czaplicki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Oa Therapy LLC515 Read St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 424-9291
-
2
Orthopedic Assocs Inc533 W Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 424-9291
-
3
Orthopaedic Associates - East10455 Orthopaedic Dr, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 424-9291
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Deaconess Union County Hospital
- Ferrell Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
For my initial consultation with Dr. Czplicky, I found him attentive to my situation. I can only imagine the demands on his time, but while he was with me he came across as engaged. He laid out his diagnosis, treatment options and his recommendations. So far the injections have proved effective. The question is for how long, of course, but so far so good.
About Dr. Anthony Czaplicki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Mount Carmel Regional Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Czaplicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czaplicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czaplicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czaplicki has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czaplicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Czaplicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czaplicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czaplicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czaplicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.