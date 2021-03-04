Overview

Dr. Anthony Cutry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Cutry works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - General Surgery in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.