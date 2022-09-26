Dr. Anthony Cusano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cusano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Cusano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Kidney & Hypertension Specialist LLC140 Grandview Ave Ste 101, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-9733
- 2 22 Old Waterbury Rd, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 757-5798
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Cusano on and off (insurance depending) since 1992. In that time, whenever I needed a specialist, the doctors he recommended proved to be outstanding. At first I simply saw him for physicals and minor issues. I was healthy at the time. When I became ill he took a more active role in my care, which was gladly accepted, and monitored my progress. He never steered me wrong and any suggestion, advice, test or treatment proved to be exactly what I needed. I'm going to miss him and the outstanding care he provided.
About Dr. Anthony Cusano, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Cornell Univ
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
