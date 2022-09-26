Overview

Dr. Anthony Cusano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Cusano works at CT Kidney And Hypertension Specialists in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.