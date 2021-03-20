Dr. Anthony Curreri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curreri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Curreri, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Curreri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Curreri Ophthalmology Care LLC247 3rd Ave Rm 204, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 979-2020
Philip Rabito MD4008 Forley St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 446-0270
NY Retina Center161 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 979-2020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curreri was great! He was warm and friendly and spent time answering my questions and addressing all my concerns. He gave me detailed feedback and even provided me with a note about my issue for my employer. I was also impressed that practice uses a lot of high-tech robotics/new technology; It was kind of cool to see all that stuff in action. The medical assistants and reception staff were nice and welcoming and they're bi-lingual (speak Spanish).
About Dr. Anthony Curreri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1780758482
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curreri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curreri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curreri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curreri has seen patients for Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curreri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curreri speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Curreri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curreri.
