Dr. Anthony Cultrara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cultrara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cultrara, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Cultrara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sicklerville, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Dr. Cultrara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Jersey Radiology Associates485 Williamstown Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions (856) 237-8020Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Advanced ENT239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 265, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 602-4000
-
3
Mount Laurel204 Ark Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 602-4000
-
4
Haddonfield130 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions (856) 602-4000
-
5
Advanced ENT200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 602-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cultrara?
Dr. Cultrara has been my ENT since 2009. I have bilateral eustachian tube dysfunction and Dr. Cultrara is the only doctor I've seen who understands that my problem will not go away with age. I have since moved out of the area but I make the two hour drive to see Dr. Cultrara, despite there being ENTs closer to me. Yes, he is busy but that's because he is excellent at what he does. He has always been pleasant, funny, and able to answer my questions.
About Dr. Anthony Cultrara, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083619860
Education & Certifications
- The New York Center For Voice and Swallowing Disorders
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cultrara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cultrara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cultrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cultrara works at
Dr. Cultrara has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cultrara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cultrara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cultrara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cultrara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cultrara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.