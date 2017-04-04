Overview

Dr. Anthony Cultrara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sicklerville, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.



Dr. Cultrara works at Inspira Primary Care Sicklerville in Sicklerville, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ, Mount Laurel, NJ, Haddonfield, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.