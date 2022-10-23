Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cucchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Cucchi works at
Locations
BioSpine Orlando3900 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 449-8620Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
BioSpine Lakeland439 S Florida Ave Fl 3, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 201-8112Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
BioSpine Deltona1119 Saxon Blvd # 202, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 224-1839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cucchi?
Results are exactly as advertised and better than expected. Not even three weeks post op and I am already near pain free. All pre-surgery weakness and pain are gone and have been since right after surgery. The staff and conditions at Biospine are the best I have encountered in any surgical center I have experienced. Biospine is the best option for my condition and probably for any others. Dr. Cucchi did a great job and many thanks to him and the entire staff!!! Two other patents who I work with had this same surgery with Biospine and their results are just as good as mine. Do yourself a favor and visit the good folks at Biospine!
About Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992839963
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Brain and Spine Institute
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cucchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cucchi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cucchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cucchi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cucchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cucchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cucchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.