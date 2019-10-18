Dr. Anthony Costrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Costrini, MD
Dr. Anthony Costrini, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Costrini Sleep Services11909 McAuley Dr Unit A1, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 927-6680
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Tony began in high school. Dr. Tony was always very focused, smart, compassionate and generous. It fails to state in his biography, they he played center position on the high school football team and was recognized as the best all around student. Although Dr. Costrini did not use his influence to help me get elected home coming queen! Even though I was the prettiest! Now I have COPD and severe shortness of breath. Can you help, Dr. Costrini, since you are rated the best.
About Dr. Anthony Costrini, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1194743971
- Yale
- Emory-Grady Hosp
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
