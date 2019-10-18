See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Savannah, GA
Pulmonary Disease
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Costrini, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Costrini works at Costrini Sleep Services in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Costrini Sleep Services
    11909 McAuley Dr Unit A1, Savannah, GA 31419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 927-6680

  • Candler Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
    3.8
    Oct 18, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Tony began in high school. Dr. Tony was always very focused, smart, compassionate and generous. It fails to state in his biography, they he played center position on the high school football team and was recognized as the best all around student. Although Dr. Costrini did not use his influence to help me get elected home coming queen! Even though I was the prettiest! Now I have COPD and severe shortness of breath. Can you help, Dr. Costrini, since you are rated the best.
    Patricia Humm — Oct 18, 2019
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194743971
    • Yale
    • Emory-Grady Hosp
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
