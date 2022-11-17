Overview

Dr. Anthony Cossell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Cossell works at Ascension Medical Group Noblesville Cardiology in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.