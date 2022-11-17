Dr. Anthony Cossell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cossell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cossell, MD
Dr. Anthony Cossell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.
Hamilton Heart Inc.17525 River Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 773-7711
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Cossell is very thorough. He and his staff are very conscientious. I feel confident that he has my best interest in mind. I trust him.
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cossell has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cossell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
