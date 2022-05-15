Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Corcoran works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Urology Associates - Long Island1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML6, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 535-1900
-
2
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Riverhead889 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (516) 535-1900
-
3
Queens Office8002 Kew Gardens Rd Ste 308, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (516) 535-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In a few words, since I could go on indefinitely, the man walks on water as far as I'm concerned - I travel from Riverhead to Garden City when needed -
About Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891959292
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
