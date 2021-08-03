Dr. Anthony Coppola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Coppola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Coppola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They completed their residency with James A Haley Vet Hospital|University Of S Fl College Of Med
Dr. Coppola works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Longwood515 W State Road 434 Ste 110A, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 260-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coppola?
Dr Coppola and his staff did a wonderful job !!! I just had a colonoscopy today ,Thank you Dr Coppola .
About Dr. Anthony Coppola, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1801895917
Education & Certifications
- James A Haley Vet Hospital|University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppola works at
Dr. Coppola has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coppola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.