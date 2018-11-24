Dr. Anthony Comerota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comerota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Comerota, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Comerota, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Magruder Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.
Locations
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- Fulton County Health Center
- Henry County Hospital
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Magruder Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Comerota did a bypass on me in Ohio it done good for a year are longer. They have done rechecks on it and I have been told the blood flow has stoped now. Have been trying to get intouch with him for several months now. My name is Craig Roland Ilive in Rome Ga. my number is 706-409-3776
About Dr. Anthony Comerota, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1083610950
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Temple U Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
