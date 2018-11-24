Overview

Dr. Anthony Comerota, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Magruder Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Comerota works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.