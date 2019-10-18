Dr. Colonna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Locations
Total Care Family Medicine3330 Peach St Ste 107, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 877-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very very awesome person inside and out would definitely recommend him... very sweet guy!!! So glad I found him... fixed my foot like its supposed to be...
About Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colonna works at
Dr. Colonna has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Colonna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colonna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.