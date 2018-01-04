Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Locations
Sharon J Bonds MD575 W Hay St, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 872-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful Dr and A well run office. Never have I had to wait on this Dr He normally runs ahead of Time and it's not from him Not taking time with his Patients because he spends More than enough times. Hes Very intelligent his his field And doesn't have to spend a lot Of time looking things up and Then discussing what your treatment might be.
About Dr. Anthony Collins, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1851358774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
