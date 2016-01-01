Dr. Colantonio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Colantonio works at
Locations
Jonathan Michael Dcpc55 Maple Ave Ste 306, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (718) 346-3355Monday2:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday11:00am - 8:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 8:00pmThursday11:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Amumc American Medical Centers434 Rockaway Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 346-3355Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750468492
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colantonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colantonio has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colantonio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Colantonio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colantonio.
