Dr. Anthony Colangelo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Colangelo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Colangelo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gibsonia, PA.
Dr. Colangelo works at
Locations
-
1
Gibsonia Dental Care5161 William Flynn Hwy Ste B, Gibsonia, PA 15044 Directions (724) 279-5476Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colangelo?
I needed full mouth restoration and some extractions. I was horribly ashamed & embarrassed but in pain. Dr. C and the whole team at Gibsonia Dental treated me promptly and with kindness & respect. No judgment, no waiting, just care.
About Dr. Anthony Colangelo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1891178232
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colangelo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colangelo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colangelo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colangelo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Colangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colangelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.