Overview

Dr. Anthony Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.