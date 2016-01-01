Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Clarke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Clarke works at
Locations
East Jefferson Health Center7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 340, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 822-9801
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Clarke, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811055858
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
