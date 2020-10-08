See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Anthony Ciccaglione, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anthony Ciccaglione, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Conn Med Sch and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Ciccaglione works at Anthony G Ciccaglione MD in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Anthony G Ciccaglione, M.d.
    3715 Main St Ste 408, Bridgeport, CT 06606 (203) 371-0406
  2
    Anthony Ciccaglione,m.d.
    599 New Haven Ave # 1, Milford, CT 06460 (203) 874-7456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Muscle Spasm
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Muscle Spasm

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Muscle Spasm
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Tumor
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Pressure Management
Boil
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Congestive Heart Failure
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goiter
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Ringworm
Sexual Dysfunction
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Treatment
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vascular Disease
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 08, 2020
    Amazing physician. Knowledge, professional and very thorough. He addressed all of my concerns and I did not have to wait to get in to see him. Highly recommend to family and friends
    — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Anthony Ciccaglione, MD

    Internal Medicine
    38 years of experience
    English
    1265435309
    Education & Certifications

    Saint Vincent's Hospital
    U Conn Med Sch
    Fairfield University
    Internal Medicine
