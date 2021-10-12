See All Oncologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Anthony Ciarolla, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Ciarolla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ciarolla works at Vu Phan MD in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology Hematology Consultants Medical Group Inc.
    2653 Elm Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 424-1963
  2. 2
    Western Pacific Hematology-oncology Medical Group Inc.
    9800 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 589-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2021
    Dr. Ciarolla provided me with competent and timely care during a very difficult time. His staff were efficient, kind, and reflective of the quality of care that I received, and continue to receive, under Dr. Ciarolla's guidance. I am eternally grateful to them all.
    Cynthia — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anthony Ciarolla, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922068881
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor UCLA Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.