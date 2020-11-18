Dr. Anthony Ciabarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciabarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ciabarra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ciabarra, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Ciabarra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Center of North Orange County A Medical Corp.381 Imperial Hwy, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciabarra?
Dr. Ciabarra is low key but don't let that fool you. He is extremely observant and analyzes your case thoroughly from all angles. His knowledge is extensive and his advice excellent. I have complete faith in him.
About Dr. Anthony Ciabarra, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942374392
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciabarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciabarra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciabarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciabarra works at
Dr. Ciabarra has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciabarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciabarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciabarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciabarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciabarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.