Dr. Christnovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Christnovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Christnovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Christnovich works at
Locations
Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 626-6688Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christnovich?
I'm very surprised at the negative reviews on here. Dr. Christnovich was randomly assigned to my mother after a general neurology referral. During our first visit, he took the time to truly understand her case and ordered a number of tests that hadn't previously been considered. Sure enough, his suspicion was correct and she was found to have a rare genetic mutation. It doesn't necessarily change her treatment plan, but Dr. Christnovich's diligence has allowed the other members of our family the ability to get tested and hopefully prevent similar issues. I would highly recommend for anyone with complex neurology needs.
About Dr. Anthony Christnovich, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1972923423
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christnovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christnovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Christnovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christnovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christnovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christnovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.