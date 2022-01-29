Overview

Dr. Anthony Chismark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chismark works at Albany Medical Center GNS in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.