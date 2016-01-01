Overview

Dr. Anthony Chestang Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Chestang Jr works at BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER PRINCETON in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.