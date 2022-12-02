See All Podiatrists in Moline, IL
Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine, Docor William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Trinity Rock Island.

Dr. Chesser works at ORA Orthopedics in Moline, IL with other offices in Muscatine, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moline Clinic
    520 Valley View Dr Ste 100, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 762-3621
  2. 2
    Muscatine Clinic
    3426 N Port Dr, Muscatine, IA 52761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 449-7061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
  • Trinity Rock Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Chesser and his team were wonderful! They treated my son with foot pain after jumping of the couch and not being able to stand/walk on his left foot. X-rays were done with seeing no fractures. they recommended a cast so that my sons foot would be able to heal properly without damaging it anymore then it was. They made sure he was as comfortable and had fun distractions like coloring, lollipops, character stickers to choose from, and all around great interactions. My sons foot is all healed because of them! Thank you!!!!
    About Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740676055
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Foundation Of Lower Extremity Surgery & Research, Alamogordo, Nm
    Residency
    • West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa
    Medical Education
    • Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine, Docor William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Bachelor Of Arts In Biology, Augustana College, Rock Island, Il
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chesser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chesser has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

