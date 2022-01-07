Overview

Dr. Anthony Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Torrance Health Association Inc in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.