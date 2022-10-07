Overview

Dr. Anthony Checroun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Checroun works at Premier Orthopedics in Middletown in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.