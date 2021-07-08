Overview

Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Chavez works at Desert Mountain Urology in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.