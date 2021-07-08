Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Chavez works at
Locations
Desert Mountain Urology5170 E Glenn St Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 355-5111Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Arizona Institute Of Urology1930 N La Canada Dr Ste 2, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 618-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chavez is an exceptional physician; one who is willing to go above and beyond for his patients. For example, while getting a run-around in the hospital ER, Dr. Chavez literally took time from his office schedule to come to the hospital and resolve issues with the ER attending physicians. His care and consideration for me is reminiscent of doctors making house-calls. The Chavez staff is always available to ensure the patient receives quality healthcare in a timely manner. When urgent services are needed, they contact the service providers directly in an expeditious manner and follow-up accordingly. Questions and issues are carefully considered and discussed on the phone with practical solutions that reduce the patient and caregiver's anxiety. They are up-front about being accessible to help their patients and it is demonstrated consistently. Hats off to Dr Chavez and his staff for being premier healthcare providers with heart.
About Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104084029
Education & Certifications
- Da Vinci Robotic Surgery
- Texas A&M-Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chavez speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.