Dr. Anthony Chapman, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Chapman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chapman works at
Locations
A. Bradley Chapman MD and Frank E. Michener MD Ltd.2059 Huntington Ave Ste 108, Alexandria, VA 22303 Directions (703) 960-4901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chapman is trustworthy and knowledgeable. He established a good professional relationship with my child and provided is parents with guidance and tools to support our daughter with her mental illness. Would highly recommend him if you have an adulescent in need of mental health support.
About Dr. Anthony Chapman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1992766711
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman works at
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.