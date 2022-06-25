Dr. Anthony Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Chang, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas/Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Virginia Heart - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1200, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 977-5039Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anthony Chang is a wonderful physician who I've seen for over 20 years! He does not rush appointments but instead takes the time to get to know me personally and explain all the details of my condition and make recommendations on medicine as well as lifestyle. He is very attentive and concerned about my overall well being and health. He goes above and beyond focusing on just my heart condition and makes sure to stay abreast of all my other medical conditions, medicines, and any impacts thereof.
About Dr. Anthony Chang, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417951062
Education & Certifications
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Bethesda, MD
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Indiana University Hospitals
- University Of Texas/Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
